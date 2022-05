As a retired drama teacher of many years’ experience, I wholeheartedly agree with all that Dr Geoff Readman says (Letters, 6 May). Over the years many parents questioned the place of drama in the curriculum, saying: “I do not want my child to go on stage.” I would then explain that the purpose of drama in schools was not to produce the actors of tomorrow, but rather to give every student the opportunity to explore a wide range of issues. The hope and intention was to help young people to grow in self-confidence and to enable them to express their opinions in a thoughtful, articulate and challenging fashion. Perhaps it was this aspect that worried the authorities.

