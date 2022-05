The NFL schedules were released finally last night at 8 p.m. The New York Giants don't exactly have an easy schedule. This is a massive year for the Giants organization as well. It will be the first year under the Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll regime and I am intrigued by what their previous chemistry in Buffalo will bring to New York. Daniel Jones has to perform at a relatively high level given the weapons around him. Realistically, I see the Giants going around 6-11. I hope they turn things around in 2022. Here is my quick take on this from the Times Union:

ALBANY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO