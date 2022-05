Gas prices may be up, but that’s not the only thing in high demand recently. The baby formula shortage is getting out of control in New York. Over the last 3 weeks that we have been experiencing this shortage, some stores have implemented a purchase limit to only two containers per customer. However, there are many stores in Western New York who are running low on supply, so when people stop in to purchase baby formula, they are greeted by bare shelves.

GAS PRICE ・ 1 DAY AGO