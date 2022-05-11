ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kill Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant highlighted in industry magazine

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBlower and Vacuum Best Practices Magazine covered...

Daily Mail

Cancer patient died after a scan result showing he needed urgent treatment for a blood clot was left on a consultant's desk for SIX days, inquest hears

A cancer patient died after a scan result showing he needed urgent treatment on a blood clot was left on a consultant's desk for six days, an inquest has heard. Trevor Reynolds would have lived for longer had the results of his CT scan been seen and his treatment for the fatal clot started sooner in May last year.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Davenport Journal

Governor Kim Reynolds signed an extension for a proclamation relating to the weight limits and hours of service requirements for the transportation of crop inputs for planting season

Davenport, IOWA – According to the state officials, the extension is effective immediately and continues through June 10, 2022. State officials also said that the proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, agricultural seed, water, herbicide, pesticide, fertilizer (dry, liquid, and gas), manure (dry and liquid), gasoline, diesel #1, diesel #2, ethanol, and biodiesel to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of this proclamation.
IOWA STATE
BBC

Cost of living: Dental pain 'brushed under the carpet'

Patients with dental pain say they are being failed by the lack of NHS dentists. Melanie Fudge-Horton could not find an NHS dentist and was left with the choice of going private and paying £1,000 to save her tooth, or paying £50 to have it removed. In the...
HEALTH

