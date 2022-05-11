How major Hollywood studios are shifting their streaming strategies as the theater industry stages a comeback

Robert Pattinson as Batman in "The Batman." Warner Bros.

Theatrical industry execs say movie studios are moving away from simultaneous streaming releases.

Theatrical windows are getting shorter compared to pre-pandemic windows, however.

Many studios are coalescing around 45 days, but movies could have shorter or longer windows.

During its 45-day exclusive theatrical window, "The Batman" earned $760 million at the worldwide box office, nearly $370 million of which came from the US.

It was the first Warner Bros. movie in more than a year to be released exclusively to theaters after the studio debuted all of its 2021 films simultaneously on the streaming service HBO Max .

While "The Batman" is now streaming on Max, the shift is representative of the other major Hollywood studios, which largely seem to be moving away from "day-and-date" releases as they're called, in favor of exclusive, but shortened, theatrical windows.

Theatrical industry leaders are swaying studio execs by showing that an exclusive window can help build momentum for an eventual streaming release.

"The exclusive window is in the interest not just of the exhibitors but the studios," Mooky Greidinger, CEO of the Cineworld theater chain, told Insider. "The bigger a movie succeeds in the cinema, the bigger it is on the auxiliary markets."

The theater execs say major studio execs have reassured them that they're committed to the theatrical experience — including those new to the industry, such as David Zaslav, the CEO of the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery, and Brian Robbins, who became head of Paramount Pictures last year.

"The energy and enthusiasm that David Zaslav brings to Warner Bros. and his excitement for the business show that theatrical is an important mechanism," said Rolando Rodriguez, the CEO of Marcus Theatres and chair of National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO). "We've heard similar feedback from Brian."

During a speech at last month's exhibitor conference CinemaCon — where the studios showcase their upcoming films for theater owners — John Fithian, the CEO of NATO, went so far as to declare that day-and-date was "dead as a serious business model."

The model isn't completely dead; Universal is releasing the Stephen King adaptation "Firestarter" simultaneously in theaters and on Peacock on Friday. Theatrical industry leaders accept that studios had to release some movies this way during the pandemic and may continue to do so. But they don't see it as a viable long-term strategy.

"That doesn't mean that there won't be distributors that toy occasionally with that concept," Fithian later told Insider . "But from what we are hearing from the studios, they are focused on their slate of movies that are intended for theaters with an exclusive window."

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in "The Lost City." Paramount

Exclusive theatrical windows are shortening to accommodate streaming premieres

The typical pre-pandemic theatrical window was 75 days to 90 days, which meant a movie would play only in theaters for that time before heading to home entertainment. Now, while studios are recommitting to exclusive theatrical releases, the pandemic has led to a shortened window followed by a streaming premiere as media companies also look to build their direct-to-consumer businesses.

Paramount's "The Lost City," for instance, debuted on Paramount+ on Tuesday, 45 days after it hit theaters.

Still, streaming is a taboo subject in the theatrical industry. The studio presentations at CinemaCon took great care not to mention their streaming components.

When Warner Bros.' chairman Toby Emmerich touted that it was the only studio to consistently release movies to theaters last year, the applause was muted; it was also the only studio to release all of its movies day-and-date with a streaming service.

The presentations focused instead on box-office results.

"The Lost City" earned $95 million in the US and $163 million worldwide, an impressive amount for an original comedy in a market dominated by superhero franchises. And "The Batman" was closing in on $800 million worldwide before it became available to stream.

But industry leaders that Insider spoke to at CinemaCon said that while a new standard is emerging for theatrical windows, they're no longer set in stone. Some movies could get longer or shorter windows than others.

"I'm not sure if there will be a standard window for every content provider," said Jim Orr, the president of domestic distribution at Universal. "It seems to be coalescing around 45 days, but that's not a sure thing, either. Nothing will be as carved in stone as it has been in the past."

Below is every major Hollywood studio's current theatrical distribution strategy:

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Marvel Studios

Disney

Disney has won the theater industry back over , even though it's the only major studio that hasn't announced some sort of windowing strategy for its 2022 slate. In November, CEO Bob Chapek said that the company was "sticking to its plan of flexibility."

Disney sparked frustration with NATO last year when it released "Black Widow" simultaneously to theaters and Disney+ Premier Access . But after the summer movie season, it released its remaining 2021 slate with an exclusive theatrical window.

As of now, Disney is expected to release its movies this year exclusively in theaters. And its slate has industry leaders excited.

"People forget what a powerhouse Disney was in 2019," said one exec close to the theatrical industry (Disney released seven of the top 10 movies at both the US and global box offices that year). "But Disney has the goods, from 'Doctor Strange' all the way through 'Avatar.' There's little doubt in my mind that they'll be preeminent."

"Scream" Paramount

Paramount

When Paramount replaced studio head Jim Gianopulos with the more digital-savvy Brian Robbins last year, the implication was that the company wanted to beef up its streaming business.

It does, and is pouring a lot of resources into Paramount+ . But it's also implemented an exclusive theatrical window for its studio movies this year that ranges from 30 days to 45 days before they debut on the streaming platform.

Some movies might have longer windows. When Paramount announced its shorter theatrical window last year, "Top Gun: Maverick" wasn't part of the announcement.

Puck's Matthew Belloni recently reported that it could have a 120-day window, which would be longer than even the typical pre-pandemic model. Paramount did not respond to a request for confirmation from Insider.

Tom Holland in "Uncharted." Clay Enos/Columbia Pictures

Sony

Without its own streaming component, Sony has championed theatrical windows during the pandemic, and they've varied based on the movie. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" had an 88-day window before debuting on video-on-demand platforms, and earned over $800 million just in the US.

That doesn't mean the studio didn't turn to streaming services over the last two years.

It licensed the Tom Hanks war movie "Greyhound" to Apple TV+ and "Hotel Transylvania: Transformania" to Amazon Prime Video .

Last year, Netflix landed the domestic streaming rights to Sony's theatrical releases for five years starting with its 2022 slate. That means that movies like "Uncharted" and "Morbius" will show up on Netflix after their theatrical and home-entertainment runs.

After the movies' Netflix runs, which are expected to last 18 months, they will shift to Disney streaming platforms.

Chris Pratt in "Jurassic World: Dominion." Universal

Universal

During the pandemic, Universal announced that its movies that gross $50 million at the US box office in their opening weekend could debut on video-on-demand platforms after 30 days. Those that debut below $50 million could premiere on VOD after 17 days in theaters.

That arrangement is still in place, but Universal movies can now debut on the NBCUniversal streamer Peacock as soon as 45 days after premiering in theaters.

"We're finding the customer where they are and monetizing our films correctly, and that allows us to put as many movies in theaters as we are," said Jim Orr, the studio's president of domestic distribution.

Universal is expected to release over 20 movies this year to theaters, which also includes Focus Features films.

However, while a window will still be in place for most of those, it hasn't completely moved away from simultaneous releases. The studio's "Firestarter" debuts in theaters and on Peacock this weekend.

Dwayne Johnson in "Black Adam." Warner Bros.

Warner Bros.

After releasing all of its 2021 movies simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max last year, Warner Bros. committed to a 45-day window this year before its movies stream on Max.

David Zaslav, the CEO of the newly formed Warner Bros. parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, has made it a priority to repair the relationship between the studio and theaters.

Theatrical leaders are optimistic, but some think it will be a work in progress .

"David Zaslav will put [Warner Bros.] on the right track, but I don't think it will be over night," said the exec close to the theater industry.