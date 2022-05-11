ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Pret removes ALL chicken from its menu amid fears of a salmonella outbreak at suppliers - as Aldi recalls Caesar wraps and Sainsbury's staff tell customers the meat is 'blocked from sale'

 2 days ago

Pret A Manger has removed all the chicken items on its menu amid fears of a salmonella outbreak at suppliers - after Aldi recalled its chicken and bacon Caesar wraps.

The chain said it removed the chicken items 'due to a potential food safety risk at a supplier'. It described the move as a 'precautionary measure'.

A salmonella risk is thought to have been identified at a site belonging to one of Pret's suppliers.

Pret previously advertised a Sriracha Chicken Salad Wrap for its new menu but the item does not currently appear on its website.

Previous staples including the Chicken Caesar baguette are also not available, with a notice saying 'Oops, this product is currently not in our shops'.

A Pret A Manger spokesperson told MailOnline: 'As a precautionary measure, we've temporarily removed the majority of chicken items on our menu due to a potential food safety risk at one of our suppliers.

'We hope to have these products back in shops soon. We apologise for any inconvenience.'

Pret's issues have been linked to Aldi, which had to recall its chicken and bacon Caesar wraps over salmonella fears and Sainsbury's, where customers reports being 'blocked' from buying chicken.

Pret a Manger has removed all of its chicken items from its online menu - sparking fears they have also been hit with salmonella issues
When searching for Pret's Chicken Caesar wrap, the website says 'Oops, this product is currently not in our shops'

Anyone with the Aldi items in their fridge is being advised not to eat them by the Food Standards Agency. They are instead being asked to return them to the nearest store for a full refund.

The Eat + Go chicken and bacon Caesar wrap and triple wrap are both affected. The items contaminated have use by dates of May 11 and May 12.

Meanwhile, Brits took to social media to report chicken being removed from Sainsbury's branches.

One said: 'Tried to buy cooked chicken at @sainsburys tonight and it's been blocked at the till from being sold - anyone else found issues?

'Apparently all cooked chicken is blocked from sale including chicken sandwiches.'

Aldi has recalled Eat + Go Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap and Eat + Go Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap Triple because of the possible presence of salmonella
Another wrote: 'I saw two staff members removing loads of chicken products from the shelves this evening, they were being 'destroyed' - working from a big list.

'I managed to buy some but they checked the list first!'

MailOnline has contacted the Food Standards Agency, Aldi and Sainsbury's for comment.

