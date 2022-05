11:00 AM PT -- The people behind the now-canceled Floyd Mayweather fight are still vowing to hold the event ... just not this weekend in Dubai, as was originally planned. The Global Titans Fight Series released a statement addressing the death of United Arab Emirates president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the subsequent shut down of businesses across the country, which put the kibosh on the event.

