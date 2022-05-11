ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stable dry conditions continue statewide

By Chevy Chevalier
 2 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Stable and relatively dry atmospheric conditions persist across the Hawaiian Islands.

Breezy trades will continue to transport some low clouds and brief, isolated showers mainly over windward and mauka sections this week.

The winds are forecast to weaken and shift out of the southeast later this weekend. This may allow a weather pattern with local afternoon sea breezes and nighttime land breezes to develop from Sunday into early next week.

