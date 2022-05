AEW star Adam Cole talked about how working for the company has been different from his time with WWE NXT, during an appearance on Busted Open Radio:. “Personally, the biggest thing by far is the fact that I get to travel and spend more time with Britt Baker. There was a minute there where I felt like I was maybe seeing her once every week and a half just because our schedules were so different. Now to go from barely seeing each other and FaceTiming for a couple of minutes after a match to let me know that she’s okay to actually being able to be behind the curtain and give her a hug and talk to her right away and to be able to travel with her has been amazing. So personally that’s been fantastic.”

