Dozens of Tripwire employees lost their jobs Wednesday, three months after the Portland company’s sale to a Minnesota business. It’s not clear just how many lost their jobs at the online security company, but newly laid-off Tripwire employees counted at least a few dozen of their colleagues among those who lost their jobs in Wednesday’s cuts, including a handful of senior managers and executives. Some said the number of job losses is considerably higher.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO