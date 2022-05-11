ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Windsor, CT

East Windsor voters OK town, fire department budgets

By Susan Danseyar
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago
Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer

EAST WINDSOR — Voters approved the $42.8 million budget for fiscal year 2022-23 during a referendum Tuesday.

The vote was 370 to 137.

Next year’s proposed tax rate is 34.57 mills, an .07 increase from last year’s 34.50 mills, and will represent a tax increase of 0.20%.

Voters also approved the Broad Brook Fire Department’s $957,327 budget, 285-102, which includes $200,000 in capital improvement plan funding for a replacement engine.

The department’s tax rate will remain 2.48 mills, the same as this year.

The $42,860,967 spending plan for 2022-23 represents an increase of $1,034,188 or 2.75%.

According to an annual budget mailer sent to residents, the funds requested by the Board of Finance are needed “to provide town services at committed levels.”

The Board of Selectmen approved a $15,110,083 budget, for an increase of $456,070 or 3.11%. The Board of Education approved a $26,222,785 budget, for an increase of $1,092,710 or 4.35%.

The budgets were presented to the Board of Finance on March 16, and a public hearing was held March 23.

The Board of Finance decreased the selectmen’s operating budget by $52,249 to $15,057,834, which resulted in a $403,821 or 2.75% increase; and decreased the school board’s operating budget by $497,785 to $25,725,000, which resulted in a $594,925 or 2.37% increase.

The Board of Finance approved the capital non-recurring budget at $950,000, an increase of $30,000 or 3.26%, and debt service at $1,128,133, an increase of $100,110 or 9.74%.

