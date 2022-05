Amir Khan has announced his retirement from boxing, three months after his TKO defeat by rival Kell Brook.Khan, a former unified world champion at light-welterweight, won silver for Great Britain at the 2004 Olympics in Athens.The latter accolade made the Bolton-born fighter Britain’s youngest ever boxing medalist at a Games. Khan, now 35, was just 17 at the time.He retires from professional boxing with a record of 34-6 (21 knockouts), with his final outing having been his sixth-round loss to compatriot Brook.A bout between the pair had been talked up for years and finally took place this February, with Brook...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO