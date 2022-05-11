What Is This Animal Walking Through My Yard During the Night?

Chris Marchini has been sewing since he was 8 years old. It wasn’t until 2018, however, that he began quilting in earnest. Soon he was designing his own, starting with a monstera leaf image for his husband. Then came the March 2020 shutdowns and a renaissance for home-based hobbies, including sewing. As he fell further into quilting, Marchini was sharing his work with a limited audience on Instagram for a few years before trying his hand at TikTok. That’s when things exploded. He posted his first video in March 2022; within a month, he had more than 14,000 followers, his videos on the quilting process sometimes raking in hundreds of thousands of views. Now he specializes in modern quilting, an approach that emphasizes negative space and nontraditional shapes, with his bold designs—a skull with a crown, a giant poison apple—garnering fans, who buy his patterns online. Along the way, he’s helped build Portland’s reputation as a hub for next-gen quilters. “The Portland Modern Quilt Guild, I believe, is the largest section of the Modern Quilt Guild nationwide,” says Marchini. “It definitely ties back to the area and the maker mentality that Portland carries.” —As told to Fiona McCann.

