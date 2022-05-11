ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Is This Animal Walking Through My Yard During the Night?

By Jeff Parsons
 2 days ago
Having a security camera at your front door sure comes in handy. Ever since I installed a Nest cam at our front door, I'm always notified when someone drives in, delivers a package, or comes to the door to ring the bell. It also comes in handy for when...

Leys Sanford
2d ago

opossum. The tail is at an angle that is not showing it clearly. They are beneficial in that they eat slugs, snails, ticks, beetles, moles and voles. They are our midnight gardeners. they love to eat fruit from the trees and roadkill. They don't bother anything, just protect our environment. They are very sweet animals. they love leftovers and cat food - just about anything. I will take leftovers to our woods for them on occasion - especially during Winter. They only live 3-5 years, if they don't get run over. They have a low body temperature and do not seem to contract anything like Rabies. They are also marsupials. We are blessed to have them. I love to watch them go after beetles and moles and voles in the security lights at night.❤️

Donna Hunting
2d ago

looks like an opossum. They are good for our neighborhoods, getting rid of mice and other rodents we don't want in our homes. Let him be your outside house pet, he'll take care of you!

Rënęę Robinson
2d ago

It’s an opossum, missing it’s tail. Please be kind to it. They eat ticks, slugs, mice!!!

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABOUT

Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine.

