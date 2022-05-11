ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced Symphony Orchestra musicians perform for Los Banos, Dos Palos students

By Madeline Shannon
 2 days ago

Musicians from the Merced Symphony Orchestra performed for hundreds of local students last week as part of a county-wide concert program.

The performers traveled to Pacheco High first to play for more than 750 fourth-grade students in Los Banos over two performances.

They then went to Dos Palos High, where third through fifth grade students from Marks Elementary heard the music.

A student from Marks Elementary School joins Dawn Harms and Merced Symphony Orchestra Conductor Ming Luke in a bit for a performance at Dos Palos High School. Courtesy of Merced County Office of Education

The symphony previously performed for Merced City School District and Atwater Elementary School District at the Merced Theatre in April, according to a Merced County Office of Education news release.

“We want to see the long-running children’s concerts expand to reach all students in the county,” said Jennifer Summers, the executive director of the Merced Symphony Association.

Students were bused in from their schools to the campuses where each performance was held, according to MCOE.

The Merced Symphony has reached students across Merced, Los Banos, and Dos Palos with performances at schools in each community.

A student joins musician Dawn Harms and the Merced Symphony Orchestra on stage at the Merced Symphony Children’s Concert at the Merced Theatre on April 7, 2022. Courtesy of Merced County Office of Education

