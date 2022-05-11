ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apache Junction, AZ

Sexual offenses, other incidents reported April 25-29 to Apache Junction police

By Independent Newsmedia
Apache Junction Independent
Apache Junction Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oQhBI_0faWXX1M00

The Apache Junction Police Department took the following reports of sexual offenses and other incidents April 25-29:

  • Sexual offense — child abuse, reported at 2:52 p.m. April 26 in the 1900 block of North Desert View Drive.
  • Sexual offense — child molest, reported at 12:38 p.m. April 27 in the 3300 block of South Conestoga Road.
  • Weapons violation — misconduct with weapon, reported at 11:34 p.m. April 27 in the 300 block of West Superstition Boulevard.
  • Residential burglary, reported at 1:42 p.m. April 29 in the 500 block of South Wickiup Road.
  • Sexual offense — child abuse, reported at 3:07 p.m. April 29 in the 400 block of East Linda Avenue.

Incidents are taken from communitycrimemap.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Apache Junction, AZ
Apache Junction, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Superstition#Violent Crime
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Apache Junction Independent

Apache Junction Independent

Apache Junction, AZ
575
Followers
878
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source serving the community of Apache Juction, Arizona, focusing on the city, its people and what makes it a unique place in the Valley of the Sun.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/apache-junction-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy