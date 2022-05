The 148th Kentucky Derby was held on Saturday, and it was a sight to see. It's a wonderfully jovial event filled with food, fashion, festivities, and fun. But it was also an event during which, for just one day, in Louisville, Kentucky, America was happy again. There wasn't any talk about pandemics or political divisiveness that has plagued the country in recent years.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO