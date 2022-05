Grove City Council has signed off on a plan to redistrict the wards representing citizens. The action was taken at the May 2 council meeting. The city established the system wards in 1983. In November of 2017, voters approved a revision to the city’s charter that would increase the ward system by one for a total of five wards. There is also an at-large seat. This revision adds another at-large seat. City council will go from five representatives to seven. All will serve a four-year term.

GROVE CITY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO