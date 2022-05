BARTON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on multiple charges after a high-speed chase. Just before 10a.m. Wednesday, a Sheriff’s Detective came in contact with a 2002 Honda Civic and driver that were wanted for outstanding felony warrants and fleeing from at least two other local law enforcement agencies, according to Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir.

