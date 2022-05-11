White House calls for 'thorough investigation' of journalist's death in Israeli raid

Related
Biden shut down Harris in meeting and took GOP senators ‘aback,’ book says
When President Joe Biden named Kamala Harris as his running mate, he promised his former campaign rival would be one of the most influential voices in the White House.
Michael Cohen claims Trump documents James wants exist, he turned them over
Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen threw his former boss under the bus on Monday, appearing to contradict claims that the former president does not possess the documents New York Attorney General Letitia James is after.
AOC warns Republicans could reject presidential winner if they take the House
New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez warned the GOP could reject future presidential election results if it wins control of the House in 2022.
How all hell broke loose after my fiery showdown with Trump over his stolen election claims
"Piers, we have a problem." I was standing inside the gilded confines of President Donald Trump’s exclusive Mar-a-Lago private members’ resort in Palm Beach, Florida, and one of my production team was brandishing a document with a concerned look on his face. "What’s that?" I asked, bemused.
Rep. Ilhan Omar said it would be 'staggeringly hypocritical' for US to support a war crimes investigation into Putin without joining the International Criminal Court
Omar told Insider it would be "staggeringly hypocritical to support an ICC investigation into Russia" while choosing to remain a non-member.
Biden Pardons Abraham Bolden, The White House’s First Black Secret Service Agent Who Said He Was Framed For Exposing Agency Racism And Misconduct
President Biden pardoned the first Black Secret Service agent to serve the White House, 87-year-old Abraham Bolden, nearly 60 years after he was "targeted for prosecution in retaliation for exposing unprofessional and racist behavior within the U.S. Secret Service."
Jen Psaki refuses to apologize for White House’s debunked claim about Border Patrol ‘whipping’ migrants
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday refused to apologize for the White House’s now-debunked claim that Border Patrol agents were whipping Haitian migrants during a confrontation near the U.S.-Mexico border. Images emerged in September of Border Patrol agents in Del Rio, Texas, showing agents on horseback blocking...
Russian warship sunk in Ukraine war may have been carrying a piece of the 'true cross,' a treasured Christian relic
Russian state media reported in 2020 that the Moskva was readying to receive a piece of the "true cross" for its chapel. Two years on, the ship sank.
Deutsche Bank whistleblower linked to Trump probe found dead
The logo of German giant Deutsche Bank is seen on one of their branches in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on February 4, 2021 (ARMANDO BABANI/AFP via Getty Images) A whistleblower who was involved in an investigation into Donald Trump's business deals with Deutsche Bank was found dead in Los Angeles on Monday.
Left to starve in their tomb: Putin orders troops to seal Mariupol's last defenders - and thousands of civilians - in steelwork catacombs and 'not to let a fly escape' as Vladimir declares city 'liberated'
Thousands of civilians face starving to death in captured Mariupol after Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to seal shut the Azovstal steelworks. The complex was the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance in the port city but Putin has ordered his forces to completely block it off, 'so even a fly cannot escape'.
NBC News
Mexico president on Trump remarks: Don't vote for politicians who 'mistreated' them
MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Monday urged U.S. Latinos not to vote in November’s midterm elections for politicians who have “mistreated” them, in response to a comment by former U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump boasted at a rally in...
ABC's 'The View' goes off the rails as Sunny Hostin calls Black Republicans an 'oxymoron'
ABC's liberal daytime gabfest "The View" went off the rails Friday as co-host Sunny Hostin referred to Black Republicans as an "oxymoron" and said she didn't understand how any Blacks or Latinos could be in the GOP. During a segment focused on the potential conflict of interest between newly tapped...
Elizabeth Warren explodes on 'The View', claims police could investigate ‘miscarriages’ if Roe overturned
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has been "madder than hell" since the leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion that overturns Roe v Wade. The outspoken liberal politician continued her strong defense of Roe during a Friday segment on ABC’s The View. During her guest appearance, Warren offered several extreme...
High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said
The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
International Business Times
World War 3 News: Ex-NATO Commander Suggests West Start Preparing For ‘War With Russia’
A former NATO commander has urged the West to prepare for a possible war with Russia, an event that he called to be “the worst-case scenario” of the Ukraine conflict. Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program, Sir Richard Shirreff warned that Russia is likely to respond aggressively to the West’s support of Ukraine. He also urged the West to start preparing for a war with Russia to deter President Vladimir Putin.
Former McCain Aide Says He Lied, Old Story of Senator’s Affair with Lobbyist Was True
Howie Kurtz on Mark Esper calling Donald Trump a threat to democracy, President Biden angered by Ukraine intelligence leaks and former aide saying John McCain lied about affair with lobbyist. Follow Howie on Twitter: @HowardKurtz.
Fleeing Russian soldiers left behind key military documents that indicated Putin had plans to seize all of Ukraine, officials said
The military documents were discovered by Ukrainian forces who liberated the northeastern town of Trostyanets in Sumy Oblast.
Biden brutalized over ‘incoherent’ and ‘vile’ claim that Roe is in line with ‘all basic mainstream religions’
Conservatives on Twitter showed no patience for President Joe Biden’s latest statements defending abortion. On Tuesday, President Biden weighed in on the news of the leaked Supreme Court opinion draft which signaled the court’s intention to dismantle Roe v. Wade. Biden, whom the mainstream media have defended as...
Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX): There Is No Difference Between Joe Biden And Beto O’Rourke With Regard To Open Border Policies
Governor Greg Abbott (R-TX) joined the Guy Benson Show to react to the breaking news that the body of a missing Texas National Guard soldier has been recovered after trying to save illegal migrants from drowning. Governor Abbott reacted to the news that the body of a missing Texas National...
Durham says CIA found data alleging Trump-Russia connection not 'technically plausible,' was 'user created'
Special Counsel John Durham asserted in a court filing Friday that the CIA concluded data from Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann alleging coordination between Donald Trump and Russia was "not technically plausible" and was "user created." In the filing, Durham responded to objections from Sussmann’s defense regarding what evidence could...
