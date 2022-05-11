Mavericks' Marquese Chriss followed Suns' Bismack Biyombo off the court after ejections

Dallas Mavericks forward Marquese Chriss (32) was ready to fight after an altercation on the court during Game 5. Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Neither player spoke with the media afterward, and Suns head coach Monty Williams didn't want to address the altercation either.

"I get the competitiveness of the game, but we're just trying to win the game," Williams said, via ESPN. "All the stuff that happens that's extracurricular, I don't have anything to say about that. I understand how chippy it can be. We just want to win the game and that's it. We're trying to get one more win, and that's our focus right now."

Phoenix did in fact win Tuesday's game in staggering fashion, 110-80. They lead the conference semifinals series 3-2 and have a chance to close things out Thursday in Dallas.