MARGATE (CBSMiami) – Elderly woman is OK, but the business her car slammed into, not so much. Chopper4 was over the scene in Margate. A tow truck could be seen pulling a white car out of the Majestic Kitchens and Baths store. (CBS4) Police say an elderly woman was driving the car when she accidentally hit the gas and crashed into the store front. Luckily, no one was hurt.

MARGATE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO