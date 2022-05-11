ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Note On How WWE Has Set Their Internal Women’s Roster for RAW

By Joseph Lee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePWInsider has details on the WWE internal roster listing for the...

WWE Tag Team Splitting Up Soon?

The tag team division in WWE has been interesting as of late with teams such as RK-Bro and The Usos in the forefront. Now it seems that the division might be losing a team as it looks like former SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey & Dominik Mysterio could be splitting up.
HOOK Choked Out CM Punk Following Last Night’s AEW Dynamite

Long Island still hates CM Punk, so they #senthook. Following last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite and the Rampage tapings, Punk came out for a face-to-face with MJF. MJF opted not to fight, allowing HOOK to take care of Punk instead. Punk decided to leave and was met by Danhausen, who cursed him. Punk got back in the ring and begged HOOK not to hurt him, even getting a handshake. He was then promptly suplexed and choked out with the Redrum. According to fan reports, Punk laid prone in the ring the entire time everyone was leaving the venue. You can see photos and clips of the segment below.
Top WWE Star Written Off TV Indefinitely

Over the weekend fans got the chance to see Ronda Rousey challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania Backlash, and it was Rousey who walked out with the gold after she wrapped Flair’s arm in a chair and forced her to say “I quit.”
MJF Slams Ex-WWE Talents in AEW, What He Would Do If He Goes to WWE

– During an interview with Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker this week, AEW star MJF discussed his thoughts on the ex-WWE talent who are currently part of AEW. He also discussed Shawn Spears and what he would do if he goes to WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 5.13.22

Location: Mohegan Sun Arena, Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. We’re fresh off of Wrestlemania Backlash and the biggest story coming out of the show is Ronda Rousey breaking Charlotte’s arm to become the new Smackdown Women’s Champion. Other than that, Roman Reigns continued to dominate and has pretty much no one left in front of him. That isn’t good with the Cell in less than a month. Let’s get to it.
Randy Orton Reflects On Funny Shane McMahon Incident During WWE Royal Rumble PPV

The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble will be long remembered for the backstage incident between Shane McMahon and his father Vince McMahon. At the time it was planned for Shane to have a big role in the lead-up to WrestleMania 38, however, those plans were nixed when he was “quietly released” following behind-the-scenes problems.
WWE Considering Taking NXT Back On Tour

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that there have been talks in the WWE of taking the NXT brand back on tour. The plan is to go back on tour “relatively soon.” It was noted that there were also talks last year and nothing materialized, but there are once again serious discussions happening now because a tour “is needed.” It would likely be a Florida loop to help the roster get more time in the ring in front of fans.
MJF vs. Wardlow Set For AEW Double Or Nothing, MJF Reveals Conditions For Bout

MJF and Wardlow will do battle at AEW Double Or Nothing, but to no surprise Wardlow has some conditions he has to meet first. It was announced on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite that the two will face off at Double or Nothing on May 29th. However, MJF set the following conditions for the match.
Vince McMahon Reportedly Has Wrestlemania 39 Plans In Place

The new ad for WWE Money in the Bank featured Cody Rhodes stating that the winner of the ladder matches get a shot for the title at Wrestlemania. However that may not be the case. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there is nothing definitive either way. Vince McMahon has plans in place for the top matches at Wrestlemania. It was noted that title matches involving the ladder match winners are not among those plans at this time.
Details On Attendance and Google Interest For WWE Wrestlemania Backlash

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE Wrestlemania Backlash this past Sunday had an attendance of 8,000 fans with 7,200 paid. The event happened at the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, RI. It was announced as a sellout, and basically was, with only 200 seats not sold or comped. It...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Spoilers From Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Taping

Impact Wrestling taped matches on Friday for upcoming episodes, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Before the Impact: Laredo Kid defeated Black Taurus. * Alisha Edwards defeated Renee Michelle. Masha Slamovich gave Edwards an envelope after the match. * Hikuleo defeated Vincent.
Bobby Lashley Faces Happy Corbin After Smackdown Ends

Happy Corbin battled Bobby Lashley following tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that Lashley picked up the win after spearing him multiple times. The report also notes that during a commercial break, Pat McAfee led the audience in sing “Happy Birthday” to Michael Cole.
NJPW on AXS Rating Spikes To Three-Month High, Viewership Jumps Big

NJPW on AXS saw a major boost in the ratings this week, jumping to the best number since late February. According to Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston, Thursday night’s episode brought in a 0.02 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 74,000 viewers. The demo rating is the first time that the show did above a 0.01 in eleven weeks, with the last 0.02 demo rating coming at the February 24th episode. In addition, the total audience was the best number since the March 24th episode brought in 84,000 viewers.
