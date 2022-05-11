Over 1,500 OG&E Customers Experience Power Outages In OKC

KOCO meteorologist Jonathan Conder says more storms are likely later Friday with a risk of severe storms. Jonathan says the tornado risk is very low, and he believes storms will collapse on themselves quickly. But with a front in the area and possible outflow boundaries, low-level shear will be high.
AAA Oklahoma spokesperson Leslie Gamble says it may not make people feel better, but Oklahoma still has some of the cheapest gas in the nation. But it’s still way higher than this time last year when the national average was under 3 dollars. "We do have the third least...
A Tulsa sandwich shop turned to a local business for help, after a national bread company abruptly stopped selling some of its dough. The owners of Bill and Ruth's on 15th Street said the bread they are using now is exceeding their expectations. In the kitchen at Bill & Ruth's, Bryan Main gets in early every morning to bake bread for the day. He noticed the differences in the new dough right away and worked to perfect each detail on how to bake it.
KOCO meteorologist Jonathan Conder says Thursday is a little hot, and storms move in later in the night. Western and parts of northern Oklahoma have a marginal threat of severe storms Thursday. The biggest threat is wind and hail, and Jonathan says the tornado risk is very low. Thursday marks...
OKLAHOMA CITY — It seems like everything costs more, and that includes rent. Prices are up in Oklahoma City way more than usual. KOCO 5 Investigates went to local experts to find out whether high rents are here to stay. If you’re bargain-hunting for a home in Oklahoma City,...
Darla LeBlanc thought there had to be some kind of mistake. She remembers the day vividly. Gov. Kevin Stitt had just announced Oklahoma’s turnpike network was about to expand significantly, and that expansion was going to take a toll road right through her property. “February 22… I saw a...
Officials have announced that the Sky Ride will no longer operate at the Tulsa State Fair. Expo Square staff says the ride is in need of costly, continued maintenance, which makes keeping it in service difficult. The ride has not been in use since 2019. Officials say it will go...
OKLAHOMA CITY — Thirty-one tornadoes have spun up so far this year in Oklahoma, with many touching down last week in central Oklahoma. KOCO meteorologist Taylor Cox looks at which counties in Oklahoma have had the most tornadoes recorded since 1950. Open the video player above for the data.
How to grow your lawn back even if you have watered down bad soil. OSU Extension Educator, Josh Campbell has some expert tips for us. You can drop by the Oklahoma County OSU extension center on NE 63rd Street in OKC to find out more about today's topic. You can also give them a call at 405-713-115 or visit them online at facts.okstate.edu.
JENKS, Okla. — The busiest airport in the State of Oklahoma is about to get even busier starting Sunday and lasting for around a week once people begin arriving for the PGA Championship in Tulsa. The airport is expecting a 25 percent increase in air traffic, and flight schools...
Oklahomans and people across most of the country will get an amazing view of a total lunar eclipse called the Super Flower Blood Moon. What makes this lunar eclipse different is that it occurs early in the day – after sunset on Sunday, May 15. It's one of the earlier lunar eclipses in a long time, and it's safe to look at with the naked eye.
TULSA, Okla. — Thieves are breaking into coin operated toll booths across Oklahoma, costing taxpayers thousands of dollars over the years. To make the problem even worse, the broken toll booths can’t be repaired because they are obsolete, and parts are difficult to find. The Assistant Deputy Director...
NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – As plans for the proposed turnpike move forward, an Oklahoma family fears the new road will split their family farm in half. “It’s so devastating for them to even think about coming in here and taking us over,” said Janette Ward. “This is our family farm, and we cannot have a turnpike fit right through the middle of it.”
A three-vehicle accident ruptured a gas line late Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. The accident and gas line rupture happened near Northwest 164th Street and North Western Avenue. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene around noon Thursday where natural gas appeared to be spewing into the air.
