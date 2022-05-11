ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Over 1,500 OG&E Customers Experience Power Outages In OKC

By News 9
news9.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(EDITOR'S NOTE: As of 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, the number of outages dropped to...

www.news9.com

Related
KOCO

TIMELINE: Severe storms to fire up later in the day Friday

KOCO meteorologist Jonathan Conder says more storms are likely later Friday with a risk of severe storms. Jonathan says the tornado risk is very low, and he believes storms will collapse on themselves quickly. But with a front in the area and possible outflow boundaries, low-level shear will be high.
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Gas Prices At Record Levels Heading Into Summer Travel Season

AAA Oklahoma spokesperson Leslie Gamble says it may not make people feel better, but Oklahoma still has some of the cheapest gas in the nation. But it’s still way higher than this time last year when the national average was under 3 dollars. "We do have the third least...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Bill And Ruth’s Turns to Tulsa Business For Help After Bready Supply Issue

A Tulsa sandwich shop turned to a local business for help, after a national bread company abruptly stopped selling some of its dough. The owners of Bill and Ruth's on 15th Street said the bread they are using now is exceeding their expectations. In the kitchen at Bill & Ruth's, Bryan Main gets in early every morning to bake bread for the day. He noticed the differences in the new dough right away and worked to perfect each detail on how to bake it.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Sky Ride Will No Longer Operate At The Tulsa State Fair

Officials have announced that the Sky Ride will no longer operate at the Tulsa State Fair. Expo Square staff says the ride is in need of costly, continued maintenance, which makes keeping it in service difficult. The ride has not been in use since 2019. Officials say it will go...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Growing Oklahoma: How to Fix Your Puddle Problem

How to grow your lawn back even if you have watered down bad soil. OSU Extension Educator, Josh Campbell has some expert tips for us. You can drop by the Oklahoma County OSU extension center on NE 63rd Street in OKC to find out more about today's topic. You can also give them a call at 405-713-115 or visit them online at facts.okstate.edu.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

How to watch the Super Flower Blood Moon lunar eclipse in Oklahoma

Oklahomans and people across most of the country will get an amazing view of a total lunar eclipse called the Super Flower Blood Moon. What makes this lunar eclipse different is that it occurs early in the day – after sunset on Sunday, May 15. It's one of the earlier lunar eclipses in a long time, and it's safe to look at with the naked eye.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Norman family fears planned turnpike will cut through their farmland

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – As plans for the proposed turnpike move forward, an Oklahoma family fears the new road will split their family farm in half. “It’s so devastating for them to even think about coming in here and taking us over,” said Janette Ward. “This is our family farm, and we cannot have a turnpike fit right through the middle of it.”
NORMAN, OK
news9.com

Three-Vehicle Collision Causes Gas Line Hit In NW OKC

A three-vehicle accident ruptured a gas line late Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. The accident and gas line rupture happened near Northwest 164th Street and North Western Avenue. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene around noon Thursday where natural gas appeared to be spewing into the air.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

