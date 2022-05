While today's execution may begin a new chapter for executions in the state, it was the closing of another for one Valley woman. "She was the one who was supposed to have an exciting career, get married and produce grandkids for my mom - but it didn't work out that way for her," explains Leslie Bowdoin James, whose younger sister, Deana, was raped and murdered inside her Tempe apartment in 1978. "We should have been able to grow old together."

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO