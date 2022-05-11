ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniel Ricciardo, Lando Norris recall wild hotel parties: ‘We were being naughty’

By Leah Bitsky
Page Six
 4 days ago

McLaren Racing drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris admit they can be a bit “naughty” off the track.

During a panel discussion celebrating the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix at the Hilton Bentley Miami/South Beach on Saturday, the two dished on their best hotel escapades.

“I mean, I didn’t merely trash the room, I trashed the whole floor,” Ricciardo, 32, recalled of one memorable hotel stay.

When the moderator asked Norris to share his own tea from his various world travels, the 22-year-old driver turned to Ricciardo and whispered something in his ear – which prompted the crowd to yell out, “Spill!”

While that particular gossip may be staying in the vault, Norris did share with the audience a story from his first F1 season in 2019 when the whole team took over an entire floor of a Hilton hotel to throw a rager.

“We got kicked out of the pool. We were being naughty in the pool and everyone, not just me, got kicked out. So we went up to the rooms [and] had a nice party in the rooms,” Norris remembered.

“And that was that, so I apologize if there were any disturbed people in the ground above and the ground below. But yeah, it was good fun.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lk3VR_0faWVM3f00
Ricciardo and Norris both recalled their partying shenanigans as they traveled the world for Formula 1.
USA TODAY Sports; Getty Images

Ricciardo did give credit to Hilton, however, saying that the hotel company always does a wonderful job in making sure his uniforms are clean and ready to go.

“I will say something that’s not too crazy, but they do very well at helping me stay fresh on race day,” Ricciardo said. “There’s been many times where we sweat in our suits and sometimes we use too many on a race weekend and we need to get them expressed cleaned or washed in a short amount of time.”

He added, “They’re very quick and efficient with bringing smelly dirty clothes back clean and wonderful.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JV4mD_0faWVM3f00
Paris Hilton took over the DJ booth at the event.
Getty Images

Also at the Hilton x McLaren bash was Paris Hilton, who deejayed the event , as well as Venus Williams , Dax Shepard, Taylor Hill and Terrance J.

The party certainly continued for the drivers while they celebrated the Grand Prix in the South Florida city, which was flocked by celebrities.

Norris was seen celebrating at E11even with AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly, despite an on-track clash between the pair on lap 40 of the race Sunday night.

Comments / 1

