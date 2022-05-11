Riot Fest 2022 lineup announced

CHICAGO — Riot Fest announced its 2022 lineup on Wednesday.

The headliners will be My Chemical Romance on Friday, the Original Misfits on Saturday and Nine Inch Nails on Sunday. This year’s event will be held Sept. 16, 17 and 18 on the West Side’s Douglass Park.

Other performers include Ice Cube, Jimmy Eat World, Alkaline Trio, Portugal The Man, Bleachers and more.

To view the full lineup and to purchase tickets, visit riotfest.org .

Riot Fest founder Mike Petryshyn talked to Chicago Scene about the the full lineup announcement.

