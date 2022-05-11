ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riot Fest 2022 lineup announced

By Melissa Espana, Tom Barnas
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

CHICAGO — Riot Fest announced its 2022 lineup on Wednesday.

The headliners will be My Chemical Romance on Friday, the Original Misfits on Saturday and Nine Inch Nails on Sunday. This year’s event will be held Sept. 16, 17 and 18 on the West Side’s Douglass Park.

Other performers include Ice Cube, Jimmy Eat World, Alkaline Trio, Portugal The Man, Bleachers and more.

To view the full lineup and to purchase tickets, visit riotfest.org .

Riot Fest founder Mike Petryshyn talked to Chicago Scene about the the full lineup announcement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

WGN News

WGN News

