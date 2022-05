The Todd County Central baseball team reached the 20-win mark for the second consecutive season with a pair of lopsided victories over visiting Fort Campbell on Wednesday. The Rebels took the opener 13-2 and followed up with a 17-1 result in the second to improve to 20-10. They can equal 2021’s win total if they take care of Dawson Springs on Friday and Caverna on Saturday.

FORT CAMPBELL, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO