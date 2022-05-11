ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona tests positive for COVID-19

By Jesse Rogers
ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO -- Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and will be sidelined indefinitely. He currently is not showing any symptoms. Francona, 63, missed much of the past...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Will Red Sox trade Bogaerts? MLB insider proposes potential deal

The Xander Bogaerts dilemma has cast a dark cloud over the Boston Red Sox' 2022 season. Bogaerts is expected to opt out of his current contract at the end of the year. Extension talks with the organization came to a screeching halt in the offseason when he reportedly was offered an under-market four-year, $90 million deal.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Cleveland, IL
Cleveland, OH
Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Illinois Sports
Cleveland, OH
Health
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Demarlo Hale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Finale#Covid#Cleveland Guardians#The White Sox#The Boston Red Sox
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Cardinals looming as trade suitor for Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts

The Boston Red Sox created an interesting dynamic in their infield this offseason when they signed free-agent shortstop Trevor Story to a lucrative contract, with incumbent Xander Bogaerts already on the roster. While the Red Sox have made things work between the two, with Bogaerts manning short and Story at second, Boston hasn’t been as successful as a team, as they currently sit in last place in the American League East, conjuring early thoughts about the trade deadline. Bogaerts, who has an opt-out in his contract at the end of this year, failed to agree to a long-term extension this offseason. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals, who are in second place in the National League Central, just so happen to have a vacancy at shortstop after optioning Paul DeJong to the minors.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

White Sox Series Finale With Guardians Postponed From COVID-19

MLB postponed the Chicago White Sox series finale with the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday. The news broke shortly before first pitch was scheduled. There appears to be a mild outbreak of COVID-19 in the Guardians organization. There were multiple positive tests within the Cleveland clubhouse but no details on who...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

MLB Game Canceled Due To Positive Tests

After a shortened 2020 MLB season followed by a 2021 season with lots of testing on a regular basis, we all assumed that 2022 would be a return to normalcy. We were wrong. Ahead of their game against the Cleveland Guardians today, the Chicago White Sox announced that the game has been postponed due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests. Per the announcement, the game is being postponed to allow for "continued testing and contact tracing."
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Advances In US Open Qualifying

Throughout his NFL career, Danny Woodhead was considered a versatile playmaker. Well, it appears we may have underestimated his versatility. On Wednesday, Woodhead advanced in local qualifying for the U.S. Open. He shot an even-par 71 at Omaha Country Club to earn one of the five final qualifying berths. Woodhead...
NFL
Q 105.7

New York Yankee “Captain” May Have Led Miami Marlins To Ruin

New York and Florida have always seemed to have a strong connection, especially amongst part-time residents of each state. When New York Yankees Hall of Fame shortstop, Derek Jeter became a part-owner and CEO of the Miami Marlins franchise, many thought that connection was perfect for the struggling franchise waiting to take off with new ownership. Many, including myself, were wrong about that.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Guardians-White Sox Canceled Due To Positive Tests: Fans React

For the first time in 2022, an MLB game was postponed due to COVID-related reasons. On Wednesday, the White Sox announced the cancelation of their matinee against the Cleveland Guardians. Per Chicago's official team handle, "Following multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Cleveland Guardians organization, today's game has been postponed...
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

The Seahawks pranked their players with a ridiculously unfair fake schedule

RENTON, Wash. - The Seattle Seahawks already knew they'd have a tough schedule with the most miles traveled of any NFL team this season. And when some Seahawks got word of additional details of their 2022 slate, they couldn't believe how much tougher it really was. Four straight road games? No bye week after their trip to Germany? Playing on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day?
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy