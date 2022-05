BOSTON — Imagine stopping Alzheimer’s before it even started? Eventually, a new nasal spray aims to do that, but it’s still in its early stages of testing. Jeff Goldberg, one of just 16 people in clinical trials, said the new drug is giving his family hope. He and his wife, Cynthia, have been together for over five decades, and are now taking on Alzheimer’s together after Jeff was diagnosed about last year.

