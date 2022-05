25-year-old woman dead after a two-vehicle wreck in Houston (Houston, TX)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday morning, a 25-year-old woman lost her life following a traffic collision in Houston. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle accident took place on 10100 East Freeway near Mercury Drive in east Houston. The early reports showed that a white Box truck, being driven by a 25-year-old woman, entered the freeway ramp at 10100 East Freeway where she changed lanes when it was unsafe [...]

