Event organizers have been busy planning over the winter months for some summer fun at Helper Saturday Vibes. Now all of their hard work and planning is going to pay off as the first Helper Saturday Vibes of the summer is kicking off on Saturday, May 14. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Allie Farnham and Rachel Barbee to discuss all the details.

HELPER, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO