Drought risk has increased by 29 per cent in the past twenty years — and the climate crisis threatens to make water shortage issues even worse, warns a new United Nations report. Drought is a global problem, but sub-Saharan Africa, southern Asia, Eastern Europe and parts of Latin America are especially vulnerable, says the new research from the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD).As the climate crisis deepens, a growing proportion of people around the world will live with water shortages, the report notes, including an estimated one in four children by 2040. However reductions in projected warming and...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO