Washington State

Weather 5-11-22

By Grant Olson
ncwlife.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter another chilly morning, temperatures will rebound in the low to mid 60’s across our region this afternoon. Northcentral Washington weather today will be sunny and mild with afternoon high temperatures in the mid 60’s. Weather models...

www.ncwlife.com

ncwlife.com

One lane and sidewalk will be closed on George Sellar Bridge this weekend

The state will be closing the right eastbound lane of the George Sellar Bridge for cleaning Saturday and Sunday. The closure also includes the sidewalk. The Washington State Department of Transportation is advising pedestrians to use the footbridge to the north of the George Sellar Bridge to cross the Columbia River during the closure.
WASHINGTON STATE
ncwlife.com

NCWLIFE Evening News May 13th, 2022

Good evening, and welcome to the NCWLIFE Evening News. I’m Grant Olson. Before we get to tonight’s top stories, let’s take a quick look outside our weather window,. Now, A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, The state released a report Thursday showing a sharp drop in routine childhood immunizations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Confluence Health has hired a new chief medical officer, we’ll tell you who it is and First responders on Thursday paid tribute to RiverCom Operations Manager Molly Elliott who died April 18th at the age of 54.
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Medieval Faire returns to Cashmere this weekend

After a two-year hiatus in which a plague stalked the land, the Two Rivers Medieval Faire returns this weekend to the Chelan County Expo Center in Cashmere. The renaissance festival began as a fun family event in 2008, usually held at Wenatchee Valley College. The event has since grown, with...
CASHMERE, WA
State
Washington State
ncwlife.com

WVSO features the Outlaw Oval Challenge

A full slate of racing is on tap Saturday at Wenatchee Valley’s Super Oval…. It’s the Outlaw Oval Challenge and we’ll have it LIVE on the NCWLIFE Channel. This will be the fourth race of the season at WVSO and track manager Jeremy Anders says it’s been going well so far…
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Outlaws are back at WVSO this Saturday

It will be an action-packed night of racing at Wenatchee Valley’s Super Oval tomorrow night. The night features the Outlaw Oval Challenge, the Rockstar Energy B-Mods, the Northwest Pro 4 Truck and the Plumb Perfect Roadrunners. Gates open at 4:30 with racing starting at 6…. We’ll have all the...
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Eastmont can capture league softball title today

Cascade celebrated a regular season Caribou Trail League Championship on a winning note in prep fastpitch softball yesterday. The Kodiaks edged Cashmere 10-7 to finish the regular season. Cascade will host the District 6 1A Tournament a week from tomorrow, facing Quincy at 11am. Cashmere plays Omak at 1. The winners from the first two games will play for the District Championship at 3 o’clock.
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Confluence Health hires Colorado medical officer as new CEO

Confluence Health has hired the former chief medical officer at SCL Health St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction, Colorado, as its new CEO. The Confluence Board of Directors announced today they have unanimously agreed to hire Dr. Andrew Jones, who will replace retiring Dr. Peter Rutherford. “The board...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ncwlife.com

Wenatchee and Eastmont meet for District Title

The District 6 4A Title will be settled tonight at Lee Bofto Field at the Apple Bowl as Wenatchee hosts Eastmont. We’ll have it LIVE on the NCWLIFE Channel beginning a little before 7 with Sebastian Moraga and Neil Oyston on the call. The Panthers won both meetings with...
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Wenatchee scores 20-runs in 1st inning in win

We had some playoff baseball at Recreation Park yesterday afternoon as Wenatchee hosted Eisenhower…. The Panthers scored 20, that’s right, TWENTY runs in the first inning and went on to beat the Cadets 22-to-7. We had a camera there long enough to see the craziness in the bottom of the first…
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Playoff push continues for local baseball teams

The District 6 4A Baseball Playoffs resume today. Wenatchee hosts Eastmont at 5 o’clock in a loser-out game at Recreation Park. Moses Lake plays at West Valley at 5 for the District Championship. The winner between the Panthers and Wildcats will travel to either Moses Lake or West Valley tomorrow at 1 o’clock for a last chance at regionals.
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Life with Lisa Bradshaw – Jerry Agee

Lisa Bradshaw revisits The DON’T WAIT Project Tour 2018 Utah story and guest Jerry Agee. The two discuss his new book Flipping Main Street: How to Flip Houses without Going Upside Down, and why it’s a priority for him to give back to his hometown community through employment and philanthropic efforts, including donating $50,000 in dining room tables from his teak wood company Life of Wood to residents who lost their homes in Redding, California’s Carr fire of 2018.
REDDING, CA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
ncwlife.com

Wenatchee School District hires interim superintendent

An administrator with the North Central Educational Service District will serve as the Wenatchee School District’s interim superintendent. The Wenatchee School Board voted Tuesday to approve a one-year contract to hire Bill Eagle, the associate director of student success and learning with the NCESD. Eagle will take on the...
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Investigators name slain suspect, police in fatal Wenatchee shooting

WENATCHEE — Investigators probing the May 7 gunfire incident in which a man was shot to death by police have identified the slain man and the officers involved. The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit named 36-year-old Alexander James White of East Wenatchee as the man who fired several shots from a handgun into Living Hope Community Church on North Chelan Avenue, shortly before 8:30 a.m. Three Wenatchee police officers who quickly arrived on the scene fired their own weapons, killing White.
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Electric scooters available for rent in Wenatchee starting next week

Electric scooters available for public rent will make their appearance in Wenatchee starting Monday. Bird Scooters won a contract with the city last month to offer shared E-scooters for use around town. Users pick up a scooter at downtown kiosks, and pay with a phone app. The city earns 5...
WENATCHEE, WA

