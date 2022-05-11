Weather 5-11-22

Good evening, and welcome to the NCWLIFE Evening News. I’m Grant Olson. Before we get to tonight’s top stories, let’s take a quick look outside our weather window,. Now, A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, The state released a report Thursday showing a sharp drop in routine childhood immunizations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Confluence Health has hired a new chief medical officer, we’ll tell you who it is and First responders on Thursday paid tribute to RiverCom Operations Manager Molly Elliott who died April 18th at the age of 54.

WENATCHEE, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO