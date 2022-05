LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department was able to track down a suspect driving a stolen truck because of its GPS tracking capability. Around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, LPD said the owner of TDK Lawn Care called police after receiving an alert that one of his vehicles was leaving the parking lot of the business, which is off 13th and High Streets.

