Hattiesburg, MS

StoryWalk returns to Hattiesburg’s Pocket Museum

By Biancca Ball
 2 days ago

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – The return of StoryWalk, a unique concept combining physical activity and literacy, will be on Saturday, May 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum.

The featured book for Hattiesburg’s StoryWalk will be In the Tall, Tall Grass by author-illustrator Denise Fleming, an award-winning book with bold colors that celebrates the joys of nature through the eyes of a child and caterpillar.

Returning to the project as community partners for the StoryWalk are the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Fay B. Kaigler Children’s Book Festival, the Library of Hattiesburg Petal and Forrest County, and Hattiesburg Council on Community Literacy and Reading.

The May 14 production of StoryWalk will feature the oversized book, suggestions for physical activities, and the text translated into Spanish.

The first 200 children arriving for the Hattiesburg StoryWalk will be eligible to receive a free, brand-new book for their reading pleasure and will receive information about the Summer Reading Program at the Library of Hattiesburg Petal and Forrest County.

The event is free and open to the public

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

