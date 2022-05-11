ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Man Arrested After Threatening Family Member with Machete During a Burglary

By Lisa Music
kymkemp.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On May 10, 2022, at about 11:47 p.m., Humboldt...

kymkemp.com

Comments / 1

Mckinleyville, CA
Crime & Safety
Mckinleyville, CA
Humboldt County, CA
Humboldt County, CA
Crime & Safety
California Crime & Safety
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED ANIMAL THEFT

A Grants Pass woman was jailed following an alleged animal theft on Wednesday. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 6:20 p.m. a caller stated the suspect had his dog and was just seen driving past the 10,000 block of North Myrtle Road in Myrtle Creek.
GRANTS PASS, OR
krcrtv.com

$1,000 REWARD for info leading to arrest; conviction of Redding burglary suspects

REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Police Department says they are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two men wanted for burglary. Police said they received a report of a burglary near the Shasta County Juvenile Hall off of Radio Lane on May 6. During the burglary, they said three Stihl chainsaws, two Stihl weed trimmers, two Stihl handheld leaf blowers, and a Stihl hedge trimmer were stolen.
REDDING, CA
crimevoice.com

Violent Felon Apprehended by Police K-9 After Fleeing

Originally published as a Redding Police Department Facebook post – “On April 30, 2022, at around 2316 hours, Redding Police Officers responded to the 5700 block of Glory Street, for the report of a female creating a disturbance, trying to gain access into a residence, and refusing to leave. The homeowner identified the female subject as 28-year-old, Araya Smith, of Redding.
REDDING, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Suspect in fatal Exeter shooting named

EXETER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators have identified and arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting in Exeter, as well as identified the victim, according to the Exeter Police Department. On Thursday morning, police say they responded to reports of an unconscious man on the road. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man […]
EXETER, CA
KOLO TV Reno

El Dorado deputy arrested after he allegedly shows up high for work

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KOLO) -An El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office correctional officer remained in the jail where he worked Wednesday after being arrested Tuesday for allegedly showing up to work high on drugs. Anthony Horne, 29, was booked into the jail in Placerville on charges of driving under the influence...
PLACERVILLE, CA
crimevoice.com

K-9 Chase Stops Felony Drunk Driver

Originally published as a Redding Police Department Facebook post – “On May 5, 2022 at 2:05 PM Redding Police Officer Rouland and his K-9 partner were flagged down by a City of Redding employee who observed a vehicle driving on the lawn near the softball fields on Parkview. Officer Rouland contacted John Dvorak, 38-years-old, of Redding.
REDDING, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 3:11 p.m.] Myers Flat Resident Hits Redway Fence With Vehicle; Arrested for DUI

On 5/11/22, at approximately 1030 am, a 48 year old Myers Flat resident was driving a white Honda Accord north on Par Ave. the driver turned to the left and collided into a speed limit caution sign, some bushes and a fence. Neighbors alerted police when the driver was observed fleeing the scene. Officers arrived shortly after and an investigation and an evaluation of the driver’s intoxication level was performed. The driver was arrested for DUI and thankfully no one was injured in this incident. Please drive safely and don’t drink and drive.
MYERS FLAT, CA
Nationwide Report

21-year-old Angelica Castillo and 19-year-old Tyler Mitchell injured after a crash in Tehama County (Tehama County, CA)

21-year-old Angelica Castillo and 19-year-old Tyler Mitchell injured after a crash in Tehama County (Tehama County, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 21-year-old Angelica Castillo and 19-year-old Tyler Mitchell as the victims who suffered injuries following a rear-end collision in Tehama County. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at approximately 1:46 p.m. on South Avenue and Kirkwood Road [...]
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

El Dorado County Corrections Officer Allegedly Came To Work High On Meth

EL DORADO COUNTY — According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, a Corrections Officer allegedly showed up to work while high on meth. On May. 10, Correctional Officer Anthony Horne arrived at the El Dorado County Jail in Placerville to start his shift. When he got there, jail staff became suspicious of Horne being under the influence of a controlled substance. The news release did not specify what jail staff saw that made them suspicious. Deputies at the jail conducted a driving under the influence investigation, and Horne was arrested for driving under the influence of a drug. During a search of Horne, deputies say they discovered he was in possession of methamphetamine. Horne was booked into the El Dorado County Jail on charges of driving under the influence of a drug, two counts of possession of a controlled substance inside a jail, and possession of a controlled substance.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

85 pounds of suspected fentanyl found during I-5 traffic stop

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - More than 85 pounds of suspected fentanyl was located during a traffic stop on Interstate-5 last week, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said a vehicle was pulled over on Interstate-5 just north of Yreka on May 5. Agents with the Siskiyou County...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

A Week After Last Raid, Arcata Woman Arrested Again on Fentanyl/Meth Charges

On February 17th , 2022 the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) arrested Angela Lockwood (32 years old from Arcata) for multiple felony charges after seizing several firearms, narcotics, and evidence of drug sales at her residence in Arcata. Lockwood was able to post bail and got out of jail shortly after being arrested.
ARCATA, CA

Comments / 0

