Flagstaff, AZ

U.S. identifies Native American boarding schools, burial sites

By The Associated Press
cbs19news
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) -- A new federal study shows the U.S. government supported more than 400 Native American boarding schools aimed at assimilating Native children....

