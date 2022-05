If you want to invest in a wide swath of U.S. companies without having to hand-pick individual stocks, funds that track the S&P 500 index are a good option. The index includes the stocks of a broad variety of large companies — think everything from Amazon to Disney to Morgan Stanley. That means you can have a slice of ownership in brands you know, but don't need to meticulously sift through financial reports and company filings to determine which businesses' stocks you want to purchase.

