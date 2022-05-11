ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wesson, MS

Co-Lin Set to Host Region 23 Softball Tournament

wessonnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Co-Lin Softball team is fresh off their win at the 2022 MACCC Softball Tournament and are now set to host the NJCAA Region 23 Softball Tournament in Wesson beginning on May 11. The...

www.wessonnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ourmshome.com

Mississippi Heats Up the Memphis in May BBQ Contest

The Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest has been dubbed the “Most Prestigious Barbecue Contest” by USA Today and there’s good reason why. Over four days from May 11-14, 215 teams will battle for the title of Grand Champion and a share of the more than $140,000 in prize money. Teams will go snout to snout in the pork categories of Ribs, Shoulder, and Whole Hog and the ancillary competitions of Hot Wings, Sauce, and “Anything But Pork.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
breezynews.com

Finalists announced for 2022 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year

The finalist have been announced for the 2022 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year. A panel of elite music industry judges listened to the songs and judged the lyrics to all submitted songs at the famous Wishbone Studio in Muscle Shoals, AL. Fifteen finalists have been chosen and each will perform...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wesson, MS
Wesson, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Oxford, MS
State
Alabama State
WJTV 12

‘We need it’: How one custodian is fighting fear to get a pay raise at University of Southern Mississippi

HATTIESBURG — Janice Jones scanned the growing crowd, her brown eyes squinting in the bright sun.  About 30 people, some wearing red t-shirts and holding signs, were gathering at a fountain near University of Southern Mississippi’s Danforth Chapel for a protest. The group planned to march to President Rodney Bennett’s office and deliver more than 250 […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
travelawaits.com

11 Fabulous Restaurants To Try In Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is one of those cities that you simply cannot ignore. With a resident population of less than 50,000, the number swells by another 15,000 when students are on campus at the University of Southern Mississippi and William Carey University. Camp Shelby, the nation’s largest state-owned training site, is located within a quick drive, and Hattiesburg shares the title of “Birthplace of Rock and Roll” with Clarksdale, Memphis, New Orleans, and Detroit. With its 1964 Freedom Summer Trail, it is an important destination in telling the story of the Civil Rights Movement.
HATTIESBURG, MS
panolian.com

Mississippi coons love their corn

From my experience in operating a gristmill, I’d say that most people today prefer yellow corn meal, but that has not always been the case. Back in my grandparents’ day, white corn meal was the favorite of most folks, and the most common white meal was ground from Mosby prolific white dent corn developed in the 1870’s by J.K. Mosby of Lockhart, Mississippi.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Meridian dad, son and daughter graduate together at MSU-Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - MSU-Meridian held its spring commencement Thursday. For a trio of Meridian natives, it truly was a family affair. Commandre Cole, his son, Ja’Coby Cole, and daughter, Iesha Gully, all received their diplomas in education. Iesha currently works at Northeast Elementary. Ja’Coby works at Oakland Heights Elementary and Commandre is employed by Northwest Middle School.
MERIDIAN, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lin#Division Ii#Wolves#Co Lin Set#The Co Lin Softball#Lsu Eunice#Northwest Ms#Indians
WJTV 12

Two Mississippi students named Presidential Scholars

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two high school seniors from Mississippi were selected by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as members of the 58th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars. Ritchie Hao-Zun Yang of Petal High School and Dia Chawla of Pillow Academy have been recognized for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Picayune Item

PRCC Nursing Program celebrates Spring 2022 graduates and honors achievements

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Wednesday night, 45 Pearl River Community College students graduated with their Associate Degree of Nursing and were recognized for their achievements. Hundreds of well-wishers including family and friends from near and far gathered in the Ethel Holden Brownstone Center of the Arts for the ADN Pinning Ceremony.
POPLARVILLE, MS
prentissheadlight.com

New Jag store approved by board

The Jefferson Davis County School Board met at the Academic Success Center in Carson Monday night for its May meeting. President Shonda Ard Burre and Nadine Thompson were present. Von Norwood, Terri Stamps and Bobby Wilson participated through teleconference. After a moment of silence and Pledge of Allegiance, the board...
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

4 Smalls Sliders to open in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, May 12, leaders with Smalls Sliders announced that four locations in the Jackson metro area will be built.  The new franchise locations will be owned and operated by Matt Gallagher and son, Zack Gallagher. Matt is also owner of four Walk-On’s restaurants including a top performer in Ridgeland. “The combination […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
WLBT

Madison County announces 3 new principals

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Madison County Schools announced three new principals at their schools, effective July 1. Dr. Teague Burchfield, Madison Central High School. Burchfield comes from Pelahatchie High School, where he was named Rankin County School District’s Secondary Administrator of the Year in 2022. He’s also served within Madison County Schools as a teacher, coach and assistant principal during his 20-year career.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Hurricane Hunters punished for stop to pick up motorcycle

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Members of the Hurricane Hunters in Mississippi have been punished after they made a detour to Martha’s Vineyard to pick up a crew member’s personal motorcycle. According to the Sun Herald, Lt. Colonel Marnee Losurdo said members of the 403rd Wing aircrew have faced “both administrative and aircrew qualification-related discipline.” Losurdo […]
BILOXI, MS
Black Enterprise

Congressman Bennie Thompson Awards $3 Million in Community Project Funding to Jackson State University

U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson visited Jackson State University (JSU) on Thursday to award two ceremonial checks to the historically black schools in his district: JSU was awarded $3 million to support the Center for Living, Learning and Cultural Engagement; and Tougaloo College was awarded $1 million to support the Reuben V. Anderson Institute for Social Justice.
JACKSON, MS
WLOX

MGCCC facing discrimination lawsuit from former student

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College is facing a discrimination lawsuit involving a former student. Maggie Russell loves art, and from 2015-19, she was pursing a fine arts degree from MGCCC. Despite a 3.6 GPA and completing 93 hours in a 60 hour degree program, she was unable to graduate.
GULFPORT, MS
fox13memphis.com

PHOTOS: "Flame of Hope" passes through north Mississippi

SPECIAL OLYMPICS NORTH MISSISSIPPI TORCH RUN Officers from the Southaven Police Department and the Olive Branch Police Department helped carry the Special Olympics "Flame of Hope" on Monday, May 9. Olive Branch officers joined athlete joined Joseph Tate, a Special Olympics athlete participating in the 100-meter dash, the 4x100 meter relay and the long jump on June 4 in Orlando, Florida. Southaven Police called their turn to carry the torch a special honor. (Southaven Police Department/Olive Branch Police Department)
SOUTHAVEN, MS
maggrand.com

Wanted Louisiana man on the run after shooting Mississippi police chief

A wanted Louisiana man is currently on the run after he allegedly shot Mississippi Police Chief Lemuel Rutledge on Tuesday, May 10, and a manhunt for the suspected shooter is underway, authorities confirmed on Wednesday. Rutledge, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, said it occurred just before 10 a.m....
WOODVILLE, MS
WAPT

Mississippi 2022 primary election: Voter guide, races to watch

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi's 2022 primary election is June 7. Here's everything you need to know before heading to the polls. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 7. The deadline for absentee voting is noon on May 28. The deadline for in-person absentee voting is noon June 4. Absentee ballots returned by mail receipt deadline is 5 p.m. June 14.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy