Missouri man enters plea in KC-area bridge shooting

By Heidi Schmidt
 2 days ago

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A 39-year-old Missouri man entered a no contest plea to attempted first-degree murder for a shooting that happened on a Leavenworth bridge in 2020 .

Jason Westrem, of Houston Lake, Missouri, admitted there is enough evidence to convict him of the crime.

Court documents show Westrem drove his car onto the Centennial Bridge which connects Leavenworth to Platte County, Missouri. As he stopped for traffic, he fired a handgun through his front windshield toward other cars and road construction workers.

Westrem then got out of his truck, and retrieved an AR-style rifle from his truck. He shot the weapon into traffic multiple times.

Hospital staffer charged with murder 20 years after patient died

Investigators said bullets hit multiple vehicles and injured a man named David Royer . Royer told investigators at the time he believed Westrem fired at least 20 rounds.

He then decided to drive his pickup toward Westrem, hitting and pinning him under the truck. Investigators said Royer’s action stopped the shooting.

Westrem was injured in the incident and appeared in the courtroom in a wheelchair.

Westrem is scheduled to be sentenced on June 15.

