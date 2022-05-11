ROSEBURG MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED STOLEN VEHICLE INCIDENT
kqennewsradio.com
2 days ago
A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged stolen vehicle incident on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 3:40 p.m. a Winston officer located a vehicle that was reported stolen, near the...
Roseburg Police jailed a man for a past strangulation incident on Thursday. An RPD report said officers followed up on an assault that allegedly occurred earlier in the week. They developed more evidence along with leads as to the location of the suspect. 19-year old Max Barnett was located and interviewed in the 700 block of West Harvard Avenue. He was detained at about 4:00 p.m.
A Sanger, Texas man was jailed after an attempted arson incident at the City of Roseburg Public Safety Center on Southeast Douglas Avenue, on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 11:15 a.m., 45-year old Jason Simoneaux allegedly sprayed hand sanitizer on the reception counter and attempted to light it on fire with a cigarette lighter. The suspect was taken into custody. Simoneaux was charged with attempt to commit arson in the first-degree, attempt to commit criminal mischief in the second-degree, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person. Bail was set at $115,000.
Sutherlin Police Jailed a man for initiating false reports on Thursday. An SPD report said 61-year old David Torres allegedly made three false reports to dispatch between Wednesday and early Thursday. Torres was lodged in jail and his vehicle was towed because it was out of gas and blocking a lane of travel. The report said the suspect confessed to the crime in an interview and consented to a search of his phone for the call history. He was detained at about 1:10 a.m.
A Roseburg man was charged with fourth-degree assault and harassment on Thursday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 3:00 p.m. a victim was serving a man an eviction notice in the 200 block of Northeast Club Avenue, north of Roseburg. While the victim was speaking to the suspect, the suspect reportedly grabbed the victim around the neck and punched him in the face. The victim had swelling on his right eye and his right knee was swelling due to going to the ground during the fight.
A Grants Pass woman was jailed following an alleged animal theft on Wednesday. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 6:20 p.m. a caller stated the suspect had his dog and was just seen driving past the 10,000 block of North Myrtle Road in Myrtle Creek.
A Roseburg man was cited following an alleged harassment incident on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said on a past date, the 44-year old walked onto the property of a motel in the 500 block of Southeast Stephens Street after being evicted several months ago. An employee confronted the suspect and told him to leave. In response, the suspect punched the woman in the face and left. He was contacted Thursday at about 2:20 p.m. and cited on charges of harassment and second-degree criminal trespass.
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man for an alleged assault on Wednesday. A DCSO report said at about 11:50 a.m. a victim ran to a neighbor’s house to call 911 after she got cut by a mirror she fell into. The woman said a man had come at her with a knife in the 17,000 block of North Umpqua Highway east of Roseburg and was leaving the area in an SUV.
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – A burglary suspect was found hiding in a Springfield resident’s attic Wednesday night, the Lane County Sheriff's Office says. Officials said they received a call at about 9 p.m. from a homeowner on Hayden Bridge Road. The homeowner said he heard thumping and coughing coming from his attic and asked police to come investigate.
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - A man was found hiding in the attic of a Springfield home and Lane County Sheriff's deputies say he likely had been there since the previous night. Just after 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, Lane County Sheriff's Office received a call from a homeowner in the 3500 block of Hayden Bridge Road who reported hearing thumping sounds and possibly someone coughing coming from his attic.
Three people were hospitalized following a wreck on Highway 138E on Thursday. A report from Oregon State Police said at about 3:40 p.m. the driver of an SUV crossed the center line on a sharp corner, a few miles east of Steamboat Inn, striking another SUV. The woman was life flighted to Rogue Regional Medical Center with injuries. She was treated and released, according to a hospital spokesperson.
About 2,000 northeast Redmond residents got an emergency alert late Wednesday night that police were searching for a fugitive who ran from a traffic stop and “who may be armed and dangerous.” Despite an extensive search, the man had not been found by Thursday afternoon, authorities said.
The post NE Redmond residents unnerved by late-night alert of ‘armed, dangerous’ fugitive still on the loose appeared first on KTVZ.
Roseburg Police cited a man for alleged theft early Wednesday. An RPD report said at 5:00 a.m. the 30-year old allegedly stole a bag of cans from a front porch in the 500 block of Northeast Nash Street. The victim reported she saw the incident on her Ring camera. Officers contacted the suspect on the Washington Street Bridge after he was located by the victim.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gresham police are looking for the suspect in a reported drive-by shooting Thursday morning. A small, white four-door car with tinted windows pulled up to a house near the corner of Southeast Clinton Street and SE 190th Avenue and someone fired multiple shots into the dwelling, Gresham police told KOIN 6 […]
Roseburg Police are investigating a hit and run accident after a vehicle struck a building on Wednesday night. An RPD report said shortly after 6:30 p.m. officers responded to the wreck in the 3200 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway. Officers found a sedan pinned on its passenger side between a concrete barrier and the back of the Cow Creek Health building.
A Riddle man was jailed for an alleged menacing incident by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. A DCSO report said at about 8:45 p.m. deputies responded to the 600 block of East Fifth Avenue in Riddle for a disturbance. A 37-year old believed a subject was violating a restraining order, though he wasn’t. The suspect decided to confront the subject and an associate while holding a firearm. The victims stated they feared for what the suspect would do as he was yelling at them while holding the weapon. A witness said he saw the suspect yelling at a victim while holding the firearm with both hands, but said the suspect never pointed it at the victims.
WHITE CITY, Ore. – Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team (SOCET) joint inter-agency task force and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies arrested a suspect today for attempting to use a local victim to create child exploitation images. The suspect, Jesse Ray Hawkinson, 62, of White City, has been charged with two counts of attempting to use a child in the display of sexually explicit content.
Authorities are investigating a fatal crash Wednesday night at an intersection on the Old Bend-Redmond Highway north of Bend, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies confirmed.
The post Redmond motorcyclist killed in crash on Old Bend-Redmond Highway appeared first on KTVZ.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (May 12, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that investigators of a serious injury crash in Klamath County are requesting assistance in identifying the female driver of a red Honda CRV. Investigators have exhausted their leads and are turning to witnesses to assist in locating the female.
IDAHO FALLS — Authorities are searching for a male suspect in the 100 block of 15th Street and 16th Street in Idaho Falls. Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements said an officer in the area spotted a wanted subject shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday. Before he could be apprehended, the suspect, who has not been named, fled on foot.
EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police are asking for help in locating a missing, endangered man who did not return home after taking his cat for a grooming appointment Thursday. According to EPD, Brian John Harrington, 81, left his home in the Norkenzie area and had not been heard from since that time.
Comments / 0