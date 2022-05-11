ROSEBURG MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED STOLEN VEHICLE INCIDENT

A Riddle man was jailed for an alleged menacing incident by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. A DCSO report said at about 8:45 p.m. deputies responded to the 600 block of East Fifth Avenue in Riddle for a disturbance. A 37-year old believed a subject was violating a restraining order, though he wasn’t. The suspect decided to confront the subject and an associate while holding a firearm. The victims stated they feared for what the suspect would do as he was yelling at them while holding the weapon. A witness said he saw the suspect yelling at a victim while holding the firearm with both hands, but said the suspect never pointed it at the victims.

RIDDLE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO