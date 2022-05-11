I tried a concealer brush that TikTokers rave about, and I can't believe it costs less than $7

Real Techniques' Brightening Concealer brush costs less than $7 at most retailers. Amanda Krause/Insider

I tried the $7 Real Techniques Brightening Concealer brush that went viral on TikTok.

It's now my favorite beauty tool for blending concealer under my eyes and across my face.

I love that it's so easy to use and inexpensive.

Sitting in an airport at the end of April, impatiently waiting for my flight and scrolling through TikTok, I came across a concealer brush unlike any I'd ever seen.

Beauty lover Yanna Machorro made a video about the Real Techniques Brightening Concealer brush, leading TikTok star Mikayla Nogueira to film her own review of the product. I was entranced — and a bit skeptical — by how flawlessly concealer seemed to blend with the tool.

After being influenced to buy my own, I put the brush to the test. I was instantly impressed. Here's how the product works.

The Real Techniques Brightening Concealer brush retails for under $7 at most retailers. I purchased mine for $6.99 at Harmon Face Value — an offshoot of Bed Bath & Beyond — though they're also sold online through the latter retailer and Amazon .

The brush has a thin orange handle and long, tapered bristles shaped like a "kitten's paw," as Nogueira put it.

Rather than being rounded or entirely flat, like most concealer brushes, this one is a mix of the two styles. I'm intrigued.

This concealer brush has two sides: one flat side, and another that's fluffy and slightly rounded. Amanda Krause/Insider

After experimenting with multiple application methods, I found that I prefer applying a thin layer of concealer and letting it sit on my skin from 30 seconds to one minute, then patting it down with the brush. This creates a more full-coverage finish.

I also used to it apply both thick drugstore options and glowing high-end concealers, and it worked like a charm with product.

I used the brush across my entire face, though it works especially well under the eyes. Amanda Krause/Insider

The brush shape allows you to reach the smallest parts of your face. Its fluffy surface keeps your concealer in place rather than spreading it, which often happens with a round brush. The density of the bristles also keeps your concealer coverage full and opaque, rather than sheering it like you do with a sponge.

The result is a full-coverage base that has a natural-looking glow.

My skin without concealer (left), and my skin after using the brush to apply it (right). Amanda Krause/Insider

If you have a routine that you love, such as applying concealer with a sponge or your fingers, stick with it. You should ultimately use whatever tool works best for you and your skin.

But if you're looking for a new tool or a way to simplify your routine, I don't think there's a better option on the market than this brush — especially for $7.