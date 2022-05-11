ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

MSI 2022 Groups: Day 2 Recap, Results, and Standings

By XC Enriquez
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MSI 2022 has begun and the first stage is Groups. The top two teams in each group will advance to the next stage, while the bottom two get eliminated. Read on for the results of MSI 2022 Groups: Day 2. The full schedule can be found on lolesports.com. Standings....

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

EA Sports will no longer make FIFA soccer video game

The FIFA soccer video game that gamers have enjoyed for years will disappear after its maker failed to strike a new licensing deal with world soccer's governing body. Electronic Arts Sports will instead introduce a new game — EA Sports FC — for 2023. The EA partnership with FIFA ends later this year. FIFA said Monday it has decided to allow "third-party studios and publishers" to produce video games going forward.
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Video Game#Msi 2022 Groups#Lolesports#Brokenblade#Rakan G2
CBS Sports

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid odds, live stream, how to watch: 2022 UEFA Champions League final picks

The 2022 UEFA Champions League final will be contested on Saturday, May 28, in Paris at Stade France, where two of the top clubs in Europe will go head-to-head. Real Madrid is a 13-time champion of Europe, while Liverpool is a six-time champion. This will be a rematch of the 2018 Champions League final in Kiev. Real Madrid won that match 3-1, but hasn't returned to a Champions League final since, while Liverpool won the competition the following year. You can see what happens next when you stream the match on Paramount+.
UEFA
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Liverpool plays Chelsea in FA Cup final

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. The next step in Liverpool’s quest for an unlikely quadruple of trophies is the FA Cup final against Chelsea. Jürgen Klopp’s side is looking to repeat the League Cup final triumph over the same London club in February. Winning world football’s oldest competition would complete the set of major trophies for Klopp since taking charge of Liverpool in 2015. There’s still a Champions League final to come against Real Madrid on May 28 after the end of the Premier League, where Liverpool is three points behind Manchester City with two games remaining. Chelsea is almost certain to qualify for the Champions League by finishing third, so winning the FA Cup -- after Thomas Tuchel’s side was beaten in last season’s final by Leicester -- would provide a welcome lift. Chelsea has endured weeks of off-field turmoil thanks to its forced sale. An investment group led by Todd Boehly looks to complete the takeover from sanctioned owner Roman Abramovich. Tuchel has reached every major final since being hired by Chelsea at the start of 2021, winning the Champions League last season and the Club World Cup in February. The FA Cup final is celebrating 150 years since the start of the competition.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
160K+
Followers
92K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy