ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

‘The Karate Kid – The Musical’ to premiere in St. Louis this month

By Kevin S. Held
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kt1Gi_0faWNQ3f00

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – Nearly 40 years after its original release, the martial arts classic “The Karate Kid” is taking on a new life as a Broadway-style musical. “ The Karate Kid – The Musical ” will premiere later this month, kicking off the 36th season at STAGES St. Louis.

Robert Mark Kamen, who penned the screenplay for the 1984 film inspired by his own real-life story, worked with lyricist Drew Gasparini on the musical’s creative team.

Trending: Mother says son’s callup to the Cardinals is ‘a dream come true’

The film follows Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), who moves cross-country to California with his mother to start a new life only to find himself tormented by bullies led by Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). LaRusso turns to Japanese handyman Mr. Miyagi (Noriyuki “Pat” Morita) to teach him karate in order to defend himself.

“The Karate Kid” spawned three direct sequels and a 2010 remake, as well as an animated series. The franchise received new life in 2018 with the launch of “Cobra Kai,” a series following characters Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso as adults.

The musical will run from May 25 to June 26 at The Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center. Tickets are available at STAGESStLouis.org .

Amon Miyamoto is directing the musical, with choreography by Keone and Mari Madrid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zx9O5_0faWNQ3f00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 2

Hindu Temple St. Louis celebrates festival for blessing the temple

ST. LOUIS – Hindu Temple St. Louis is celebrating a days-long festival that comes every 12 years. They expect up to 500 people a day for Maha Kumbhabhishekam. It is a special chance to help bless the temple through various ceremonies. While the temple welcomes visitors in person, they will also have a live stream. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

KMOX’s Charlie Brennan signs off today

ST. LOUIS – A decades-long storyteller and voice of St. Louis is signing off for good Thursday. It’s the end of an era at KMOX Radio. Charlie Brennan is hanging up the mic after nearly 34 years on the air. He announced in March that it was time for him to move on. Brennan came to St. Louis in September 1988 and […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Sign up to get free boxes of produce this summer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Free boxes of produce with 50 servings of fresh fruits and vegetables will be given to 3,000 St. Louis families starting on May 31. Each family will receive a weekly produce box for 12 weeks from the Partnership for A Healthier America and the Gateway Region YMCA.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Iconic Crestwood McDonald’s to be rebuilt by September

CRESTWOOD, Mo. – Crestwood McDonald’s is getting a new look. The building on 9915 Watson Road was recently demolished and the construction of a new McDonald’s restaurant is expected to be complete by this summer. This is the third time it has been rebuilt from the ground up.
CRESTWOOD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
Kirkwood, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Entertainment
State
California State
City
Kirkwood, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Entertainment
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
FOX 2

Alton food truck park ‘Flock’ opens today

ALTON, Ill. – The St. Louis Region gets a new food truck park on Thursday. This one will open in Alton, Illinois. It’s called Flock. The owners of Stacked Burger Bar have partnered with Alton Works to open the new food truck spot. It’s located on Ridge Street near the Jacoby Arts Center. Flock will […]
ALTON, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Lawrence
Person
Ralph Macchio
Person
Robert Mark Kamen
Person
William Zabka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Karate#The Karate Kid#Cardinals#Japanese#The Ross Family Theatre#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX 2

Missouri non-profit brings joy of outdoors to veterans

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Even after they leave the service, the battlefield often times doesn’t leave the soldier. Sadly, one of the Four States leads the entire country in veteran suicide. According to data compiled by the V.A., 188 veterans in Missouri took their lives during 2019, leading all other states in that tragic statistic. […]
WEBB CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cobra Kai
FOX 2

FOX 2

28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy