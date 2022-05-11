BLM seeks comments on proposed wild horse management plan for southwest Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – As part of its mission to manage and protect wild horses and burros on public lands, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is seeking input from the public on a proposed 10-year management plan for wild horses within the Sands Basin, Hardtrigger and Black Mountain Herd Management Areas located along the Owyhee Foothills.

The BLM plans to prepare an environmental assessment for the plan analyzing a variety of wild horse gather and fertility control options to maintain wild horse populations at the appropriate management level within each herd management area as required by the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act. The action is needed to reduce impacts to rangeland health and wildlife habitat within the herd management area boundaries and to protect animal and herd health.

“We are committed to maintaining healthy wild horses on thriving and productive public rangelands,” BLM Owyhee Field Manager Donn Christiansen said. “With wild horse populations having the ability to double in size every four years, utilizing periodic gathers and fertility control are necessary tools to keep the range and herds healthy.”

Public comments on the proposed plan will be accepted through June 10, 2022. Information about the project is available HERE .

Comments will be accepted through the following means:

Email: BLM_ID_OwyheeOffice@blm.gov

Fax: 208-896-5940

Surface mail: Donn Christiansen, Owyhee Field Manager, 20 1 st Ave. West, Marsing, ID 83639

Please note, before including your personal identifying information (address, email, phone number), commenters should be aware your entire comment – including your personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time. While those commenting can ask in your comments to withhold this information from public review, the BLM cannot guarantee that they will be able to do so.

