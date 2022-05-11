The Store at Five Corners: Restoring a community treasure

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) — Established in 1770, a community treasure, with a very long history in Berkshire County is on its way to a very bright future. The Store at Five Corners closed in 2020 during the pandemic, but now a community is working together to restore an essential piece of their town’s history.

The store began as a tavern, then it was an inn, a grocery store, and eventually a cafe and market. It survived both the American Revolution and the Great Depression. It is located at 6 New Ashford Road (Routes 7 & 43).

The Store at Five Corners was at one time the oldest continuously operating business in the country until it closed for the first time in 2011. It changed hands a few times before it was closed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

PHOTO: Before & After

Compare a classic picture of the Store at Five Corners to what it looks like now by sliding the arrows below:

“It was like losing a family member honestly it felt like the community, felt like they were robbed almost. It was a store they were used to meeting their friends and neighbors,“ said Corey Wentworth, the store’s former chef.

Not ready to erase their history, a group of community members came together to create a non-profit organization called The Store at Five Corners Stewardship Association. In early 2022, they raised enough funds needed to purchase and maintain the store.

When it came time to appoint a new operator Corey Wentworth was the group’s clear choice. Wentworth said it’s a “dream come true” opportunity.

Expected to reopen in early summer, volunteers have been helping transform the building into its former glory during designated workdays. If you want help by becoming a volunteer , they have more information on their website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.