Liberty Township, OH

SUV ditched during Liberty chase, gun found inside

By Patty Coller
 2 days ago

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty police impounded an SUV and took a loaded gun out of it following a brief chase Saturday.

According to a police report, officers were on patrol at about 9:33 a.m. on Logan Way when a black Chevrolet Traverse almost hit the cruiser.

Man grazed by bullet in another South Side shooting

Officers attempted a traffic stop and the driver of the SUV led them to a driveway in the 1000 block of Colonial Drive. When officers approached the SUV, the driver took off across the grass and led them on a chase at a”high rate of speed,” driving into oncoming traffic, according to the report.

The chase was called off and police found the vehicle still running but empty on Madison Drive. They said it was blocking the road.

Police say they found a loaded gun in the center console of the SUV and a small plastic bag containing three pills stamped with an “M.”

The owner of the vehicle was contacted, and she told officers she was at a hair appointment and did not know who was driving her vehicle.

The SUV was towed and held for evidence.

