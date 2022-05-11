Local Evolve 2Tenths Athletes Seeing How Pitt’s Growing Culture Impacts Recruiting

Clemson left fielder Will Taylor got his first action on the Tigers’ baseball team last weekend, and his performance caught the eye of Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney, who Taylor plays for in the fall as a quarterback and special teamer. Coming off a torn ACL suffered in Clemson’s Oct. 2 matchup with Boston College, Taylor first returned to the baseball lineup against Georgia Tech on May 6. Through his first four games, the two-sport athlete has recorded six hits while batting .316. “Awesome to see him make a contribution right away,” Swinney said. “I think baseball season is exactly what we see in football. That’s why you saw us put him out there, right out of the gate.” On the football field, Taylor lined up at multiple positions as a freshman. Recruited as a three-star quarterback, Taylor had some snaps as a signal-caller last fall, but he has begun to fully transition to wide receiver. Meanwhile, he will continue to contribute on the baseball field as the Tigers make a late-season push for the ACC Tournament. List Every Heisman Trophy winner from ACC schools since 1970

CLEMSON, SC ・ 20 HOURS AGO