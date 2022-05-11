ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowville, NY

Free Small Bearded Lizard

flackbroadcasting.com
 2 days ago

Free small bearded lizard with large aquarium and heat lamp. Located in...

flackbroadcasting.com

flackbroadcasting.com

Free Companion Horse:

Free Companion horse and tack. For more information call (315) 316-6916. Flack Broadcasting is home of the Moose and the Blizzard. The Moose is the North Country's own local country music radio station, and The Blizzard delivers the greatest classic rock of the 70's 80's and 90's.
ANIMALS
Syracuse.com

Meet the CNYSPCA Pets of the Week: Rainbow Lorakeets

Submitted by Donna Newman for the Central New York SPCA. A pair of lorakeets came to the shelter as part of a hoarding case. There’s a lot we don’t know about this bonded pair, including their names, genders, and ages. We do know that they’ve come a long way in a short time; their feathers are growing back, they’re getting used to interacting with people, and they’re on the cusp of learning to speak.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Be princess for a day in Upstate NY with royal carriage rides

Take a ride of enchantment this summer in Upstate New York with a horse-drawn carriage ride hosted by some of your favorite fairytale princesses. Royal Promise Productions, based in Central New York, is partnering with CNY Carriage Company and the City of Auburn Parks and Recreation for a summer of regal experiences in Hoopes Park. One Sunday each month will feature an event with a different princess.
AUBURN, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Giant Garage Sale

Giant garage sale on the corner of Summit and North State street in Lowville across from the hospital. Thursday the 12th and Friday the 13th. Flack Broadcasting is home of the Moose and the Blizzard. The Moose is the North Country's own local country music radio station, and The Blizzard delivers the greatest classic rock of the 70's 80's and 90's.
LOWVILLE, NY
City
Lowville, NY
WIBX 950

Central New York Couple Keeps Nostalgia Alive, Purchases Thunder Island Water Park

I remember the jingle playing on television like it was yesterday:. "The most fun in the sun, where you'll meet everyone-- Here on Thunder Island! THUNDER ISLAND!" Thunder Island was a staple of my childhood. I could actually argue that as a kid, the water part I visited the most was Thunder Island. I have family that lives in Oswego County, so the park at 21 Wilcox Road in Fulton was the closest way to cool off on a summer day.
FULTON, NY
localsyr.com

Wildfire smoke creates a hazy CNY sky

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Have you noticed a slight milky white haze to our sky lately?. The sunrise Thursday had an orangish tint to it in Central New York. If you live in Oswego County or farther west towards Buffalo you have probably noticed it more. Here’s what it...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Southern Tier Businessman Wins on Derby Long-Shot, Donates to Charity

Luck on a lark is being turned into more luck—for local charities. Businessman Adam Weitsman hit it big at the Kentucky Derby without even having a horse in the running. According to his Facebook page and a report from WIVT TV, Weitsman, sitting with friends at Table 21, decided to place a five-dollar bet on long-shot, last minute entry: horse number 21: Rich Strike, which ended up winning the Derby at 80-to-1 odds. Weitsman says he won an over $70,000 on the Trifecta.
BINGHAMTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown man reels in record-breaking catfish

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - A 22-year-old Watertown man reeled in a record-breaking channel catfish over the weekend. The state Department of Environmental Conservation met up with Bailey Williams in Dexter to confirm the catch and species of fish. It weighed in at 35 pounds, 12 ounces - a state...
WATERTOWN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

You Can Adopt a Piglet at Western New York SPCA

You’ve heard the adage before — “adopt, don’t shop.”. It’s absolutely true. There are many dogs and cats out there at shelters that are in desperate need of homes. Perhaps there’s a perception that if the animals are there, they’re not well-behaved, but that’s not the case for many of them.
NIAGARA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Oneida committee tries to sink claws into effort to reduce feral cat issue

ONEIDA — An unruly feral cat population in the city has long had some residents, and officials, howling for a solution. Shortly after the city government failed to come to a solution for the feral/stray cat problem in 2020, a branch of volunteers banded together to strategize, fundraise, and problem solve.
ONEIDA, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Rangers find lost kids in Chenango County woods (DEC reports)

Two children ages seven and nine got lost in the woods one night last week in the town of Pitcher, in Chenango County. They were last seen playing outside near their home. Four New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) rangers, along with five other local and state agencies, scoured the woods for nearly seven hours. They located the children at 4:45 a.m., cold but otherwise in good condition.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Food Truck Battle, rubber duck race, roller derby: 11 things to do in CNY this weekend

Anyone else itching to throw on some sandals and fire up the barbeque? Upstate has got all of your grilling and outdoor adventuring needs covered this weekend. First up, this year’s food truck battle with dozens of cuisines to sample, from seafood to salt potatoes. More outside: African drum and dance workshops for the next seven weeks in parks around Syracuse, a rubber duck race in Trumansburg, Big Truck Day for the kids, a history of Green Lakes State Park and so, so many yard sales. If you’d rather indulge in the arts, head to Ithaca for a concert with acoustic guitarist Martin Sexton or the theater production “Delia Divided,” a play about mental health and incarceration. Dave Koechner (Todd Packer from “The Office”) will bring the laughs to Syracuse on Friday and Saturday, and roller derby is back!
SYRACUSE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Dog finally has its day — with new home

CANASTOTA — “Sopravvissuta,” meaning survivor in Italian, is the name given by the prospective new owner of a young Husky mix who was beaten with a wrench at a Chittenango Rest Stop in March. “She’s a wonderful, wonderful dog. I just can’t believe that somebody would do...
CANASTOTA, NY
94.3 Lite FM

12 Great Waterfront Homes in New York That You Can Afford!

For many of us it is a dream we have had for a long time. A place to get away from it all. A place of peace and quiet, fun and family. What am I talking about?. Realistically, this may be a dream that is above our means, so the dream continues. A casual look at lakefront or riverfront homes, or even homes with water views, puts a price tag on them out of our reach. Look at some of the homes on the lakes in the Adirondacks. Expect to pay well over two million dollars there, even for a small "camp."
NEW YORK STATE
newyorkupstate.com

Deadly new avian flu strain kills 9 bald eagles in Upstate NY: ‘It literally just fell out of the tree’

In late March, a hunter witnessed snow geese acting strangely in the Montezuma Wildlife Refuge in Cayuga County. The geese were swimming in circles with their heads thrown on their backs. The hunter called Krysten Schuler, co-director of the Cornell Wildlife Health Lab, which tracks wildlife diseases in New York state. Schuler ran some tests and found all the geese were sick with a new, virulent strain of avian flu called H5N1.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse teacher buys home for homeless family of 8

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– When Physical Education teacher Maryam Ek Kaufman, Coach Ek, walked back into her gymnasium at Dr. King Elementary School after winter break she saw some new faces in her class. Six to be exact, all brothers and sisters. “I notice they’re really well behaved but you...
SYRACUSE, NY
Big Frog 104

Is Cornell Chicken Really Syracuse New York’s Most Popular Food?

If you've grown up in the Central New York region, you may assume salt potatoes would be Syracuse's most popular food. However, that isn't the case. The New York Times has named Cornell Chicken as the main dish of Syracuse. For those that don't know, Cornell Chicken is actually a pretty common dish and recipe here in Upstate New York.
SYRACUSE, NY

