Plant-Based P-Poppery: Rubi Rose Shakes Her Sustainable Cakes At Broccoli City Fest, Sets Off Thirst Typhoon

Heyyy Rubi

Her SlimThickness Rubi Rose had Broccoli City Fest in a frenzy over her surprise performance with Summer Walker who flew the emerging star out for some necessary cake-clappery that immediately trended across social media.

Rose booty-bootied everywhere in a stage-sizzling outfit that elevated the proceedings to another level.

This year’s festival also featured performances by DC native Ari Lennox , 21 Savage , Larry June , Jeezy , Wale , and more.

Hosted by Gia Peppers , Rodney Rikai and Little Bacon Bear , the 8th Annual celebration of positivity, togetherness, and health awareness included one-of-a-kind activations, a local marketplace and surprise performances on the grounds of RFK Stadium.

Beyond the music lineup, the weekend featured a series of community impact volunteer activities promoting community health and forums highlighting job/internship opportunities, health/wellness tools, financial support for small businesses, and criminal and environmental justice issues. Volunteers will have the opportunity to earn tickets for their service. Additional BLK Change Weekend events include:

“This year’s festival will be historic for many reasons,” said Brandon McEachern, Co-Founder of BC Fest. “Not only does BC Fest 22 represent a moment for celebration and reflection on all we’ve been through the past few years; it will anchor BLK Change Weekend, which is poised to be one of the biggest calls to actions for our generation in the world. We’re bringing together community and business leaders to celebrate our culture and work together to provide Black communities, students and young professionals with equitable resources and opportunities.” “We are really excited to bring Broccoli City Festival back after a long 2-year hiatus,” said Shawn Gee, President of Live Nation Urban. “This brand is important, as it’s much bigger than just the announced artist lineup. The mobilization of Black people and corporations that are active in the community, the education, conversation, and connections that happen at Broccoli Con, and the overall celebration of black culture that happens throughout the weekend are the core tenants upon which we are building.”

Attendees experienced seamless entry, multiple stages of non-stop music, the best local food trucks, live art installations, interactive sponsor activations, and a marketplace village featuring Black-owned businesses.

